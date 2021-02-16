AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,184 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after buying an additional 3,247,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after buying an additional 740,913 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 55.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 650,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 232,850 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 129.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

