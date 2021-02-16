AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,184 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

