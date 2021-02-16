Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

