AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average is $198.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

