AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 755 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

