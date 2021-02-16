AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,001 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

