AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $110,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $160.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

