AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 900 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6,428.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 231,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 155,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $176.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $264.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

