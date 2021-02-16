Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $179.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

