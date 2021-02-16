Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $594,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.43. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.