Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 308,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2,504.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWY opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

