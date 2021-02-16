Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

Shares of URI stock opened at $286.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.04. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $287.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

