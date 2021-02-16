Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.1% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

