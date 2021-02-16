Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.37

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $15.79. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 3,191 shares.

The company has a market cap of $57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

