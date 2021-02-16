ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Up 26.1% in January

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 911,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. 300,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,067.97 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CL King raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

