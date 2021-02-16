Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ABMD stock opened at $328.36 on Tuesday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.94 and a 200 day moving average of $293.53.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

