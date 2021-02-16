Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of AWP opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

