Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of AWP opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
