AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 210.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. AAR’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

