9,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.