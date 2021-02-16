$9.27 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post $9.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.