8,400 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

