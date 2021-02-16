7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) Trading Up 1.6%

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) shares were up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 506,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 142,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

