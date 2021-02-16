788 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $330.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

