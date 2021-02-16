78,226 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $8,544,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 211,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $354,620. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

