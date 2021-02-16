7,624 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 59,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $3,476,770.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,109,015 shares of company stock valued at $250,317,034 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

