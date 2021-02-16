$7.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce $7.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.12 billion and the lowest is $6.99 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $28.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.06 billion to $29.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 39,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

