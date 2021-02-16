6,930 Shares in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,688 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

