6,327 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,602.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 177,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

