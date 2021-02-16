6,285 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGIO opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

