600 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 138.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.80. 4,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

