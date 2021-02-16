5,009 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 167,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 577,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,598 shares during the period.

Shares of LSCC opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

