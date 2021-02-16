$5.75 EPS Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.01 and the lowest is $5.63. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $4.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $29.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.45 to $33.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,822,886. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $25.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,195.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,079.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

