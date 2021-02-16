$5.68 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce $5.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $21.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $21.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.77 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

CRM opened at $240.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.