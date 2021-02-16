$444.08 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report $444.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $433.33 million and the highest is $450.57 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $401.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

NYSE IBP traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.