42,000 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

AEM stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. The company had a trading volume of 160,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

