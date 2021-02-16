40,000 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Shares of FSRV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 6,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,652. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

