3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Trimmed by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.35. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.