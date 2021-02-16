37,850 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 4.23.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

