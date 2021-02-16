$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) to post $376.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.79 million. Forterra posted sales of $363.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forterra.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 271,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forterra by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 245,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 91,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

