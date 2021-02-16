$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

