310,000 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock worth $1,679,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BB stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,788,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

