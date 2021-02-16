30,974 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,861 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

