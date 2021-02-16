2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 2U’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWOU. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $55.55 on Friday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 37.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

