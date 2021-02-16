$296.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce sales of $296.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.70 million to $301.30 million. Hexcel reported sales of $541.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

HXL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 4,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,893. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4,799.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

