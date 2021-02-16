$26.66 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $26.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.29 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $25.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $93.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.48 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $123.23 million, with estimates ranging from $118.99 million to $130.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 211,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

