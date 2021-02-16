$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 34.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,734. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

