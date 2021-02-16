1ST Source Bank Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

