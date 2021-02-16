1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

