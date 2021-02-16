1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.86

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 2111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $186,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 962,364 shares of company stock worth $40,895,144 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,445,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.