1inch Price Hits $4.95 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. 1inch has a market cap of $694.00 million and approximately $285.15 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be bought for approximately $4.95 or 0.00010039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00061504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00266124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00086174 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00077093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00088138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00406852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00183840 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,263,600 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.